Norway's Johaug bags first gold in Beijing Games in women's skiathlon

Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Norway's Johaug bags first gold in Beijing Games in women's skiathlon

"It's a dream come true. I've been training a lot for this for many, many years. And it's been a special week for us, we just came here two days ago," an emotional Johaug said.

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug powered to victory in the women's skiathlon race to take the first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics in dominant style on Saturday.

The 14-time world champion obliterated the field after the switch from classic style to freestyle, winning by a margin of 30.2 seconds to claim the first individual Olympic gold of her glittering career.

"It's a dream come true. I've been training a lot for this for many, many years. And it's been a special week for us, we just came here two days ago," an emotional Johaug said.

Natalia Nepryaeva representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took silver while Austria's Teresa Stadlober snagged the bronze medal, but the day belonged to Johaug.

The race, contested in bitter cold and blustery winds, got off to a chaotic start as Coralie Bentz of France and Finland's Anne Kyllonen crashed to the snow after an early clash while American Rosie Brennan was making the early going.

Johaug gradually took control and finished the first lap in front before the Finnish pair of Krista Parmakoski and Kerttu Niskanen took over for a gruelling uphill climb.

That uphill stretch cut the leading group to eight and their ranks were further halved as the switch to freestyle skis was made with Johaug holding a slender lead and Niskanen, Parmakoski and Nilsson hot on her heels.

Their challenge was short-lived after the switch as Johaug leveraged her raw freestyle power to cruise away from her rivals, opening up a gap of 26 seconds at the 10-km mark.

She never let up, despite a frenetic spurt by Nepryaeva, Stadlober, Finland's Kerttu Niskanen and Swede Frida Karlsson, and glided across the line with her arms aloft, crying freezing tears of joy in the knowledge that the coveted individual gold was finally in her grasp.

The medal was also triumph for a Norway team hit by a number of positive Covidtests that threatened their usual cross-country dominance.

"At first I was really happy just to come here because we have the Covid in our team. And today when I'm reaching my goal, I'm so happy," Johaug said.

"I've trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years, so it's beautiful to reach this goal."

Others

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics / Therese Johaug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

7h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

51m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

51m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

56m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia