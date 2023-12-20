East Zone clinch maiden BCL title after Khaled heroics

BSS
20 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 08:20 pm

Thanks to Khaled's fiery bowling, East Zone completed the victory inside three days as the fast bowler snared 7-50 in the second innings of North Zone to lead the side to an innings victory.

BSS
20 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed his career-best 11-90 in a first class match as East Zone clinched its maiden title of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), which is considered as the prime first class tournament of the country, crushing North Zone by an innings and 112 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

East Zone won two matches and drew one, which helped them collect the highest 20 points. Central Zone became runners-up for the consecutive second time after securing 10 points. They won one, lost one and drew one. Other two teams of the tournament-North Zone and South Zone had four points each but the former finished third.

Thanks to Khaled's fiery bowling, East Zone completed the victory inside three days as the fast bowler snared 7-50 in the second innings of North Zone to lead the side to an innings victory.

Khaled snapped up 4-40 in the first innings as North Zone, which was asked to bat first, were skittled out for just 108. Another fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja also grabbed 4-40 to complement Khaled's effort.

Abdullah Al Mamun with 26 was the top-scorer for North Zone in its first innings.

Mominul Haque however continued his rich vein of form, hitting 117 off 167 with 11 fours and two sixes as East Zone racked up 352 before being all out.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 90 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu contributed 56.

Khaled however ensured that East Zone batters won't have to bat for the second time in the match as he demonstrated a lethal bowling show to wrap North Zone's second innings for just 132 runs. Captain Akbar Ali made a team-high 33.

Raja took 2-26 to play the second fiddle to Khaled's seven-wicket haul.
 

