The no-ball drama: What does the law say?

Both teams' players shook hands, the result showed Bangladesh won by 4 runs until there was a no-ball call. Muzarabani seemed to have been stumped with 5 needed off 1, the players shook hands and went to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to have a look at where Nurul collected the ball - it was in front of the stumps and it was a no-ball.

The big screen said "Not Out", followed by "No Ball". Everyone in Brisbane and watching Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match live was in shock.

The players were called back to play that last ball, with it being a free hit and license for Muzarabani to swing.

But Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and fired in a dot to end things for good this time. Bangladesh won the match by 3 runs.

But what does the law say regarding the no-ball?

The MCC are the custodians of the Laws of Cricket and Rule 39.1.1 states the following in relation to the stumping dismissal:

"The striker is out Stumped, except as in 39.3, if a ball which is delivered is not called No ball and he/she is out of his/her ground, other than as in 39.3.1 and he/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder. Note, however Laws 25.6.2 and 25.6.5 (Dismissal and conduct of a batter and his/her runner) and 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper)."

The key part of that law is the final sentence, which relates to the position of the wicketkeeper and leads us to the next rule that considers what the keeper can and can't do.

Rule 27.3.1 states the following:

"The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run."

In this case, Sohan was found by Gaffaney to have taken the ball prior to it passing the wicket and that led to a no-ball being correctly called by officiating umpire Marais Erasmus as per Rule 27.3.2.

Rule 27.3.2 states the following:

"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

Following the no-ball call from Erasmus, players returned to the field with an extra run added to Zimbabwe's score and four runs required for victory, and the batting side given a free hit.