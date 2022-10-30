The no-ball drama: What does the law say?

Sports

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 02:21 pm

Related News

The no-ball drama: What does the law say?

The MCC are the custodians of the Laws of Cricket and Rule 39.1.1 states the following in relation to the stumping dismissal: "The striker is out Stumped, except as in 39.3, if a ball which is delivered is not called No ball and he/she is out of his/her ground, other than as in 39.3.1 and he/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder. Note, however Laws 25.6.2 and 25.6.5 (Dismissal and conduct of a batter and his/her runner) and 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper)." The key part of that law is the final sentence, which relates to the position of the wicketkeeper and leads us to the next rule that considers what the keeper can and can't do.

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 02:21 pm
The no-ball drama: What does the law say?

Both teams' players shook hands, the result showed Bangladesh won by 4 runs until there was a no-ball call. Muzarabani seemed to have been stumped with 5 needed off 1, the players shook hands and went to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to have a look at where Nurul collected the ball - it was in front of the stumps and it was a no-ball.

The big screen said "Not Out", followed by "No Ball". Everyone in Brisbane and watching Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match live was in shock.

The players were called back to play that last ball, with it being a free hit and license for Muzarabani to swing.

But Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and fired in a dot to end things for good this time. Bangladesh won the match by 3 runs.

But what does the law say regarding the no-ball?

The MCC are the custodians of the Laws of Cricket and Rule 39.1.1 states the following in relation to the stumping dismissal:

"The striker is out Stumped, except as in 39.3, if a ball which is delivered is not called No ball and he/she is out of his/her ground, other than as in 39.3.1 and he/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder. Note, however Laws 25.6.2 and 25.6.5 (Dismissal and conduct of a batter and his/her runner) and 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper)."

The key part of that law is the final sentence, which relates to the position of the wicketkeeper and leads us to the next rule that considers what the keeper can and can't do.

Rule 27.3.1 states the following:

"The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run."

In this case, Sohan was found by Gaffaney to have taken the ball prior to it passing the wicket and that led to a no-ball being correctly called by officiating umpire Marais Erasmus as per Rule 27.3.2.

Rule 27.3.2 states the following:

"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

Following the no-ball call from Erasmus, players returned to the field with an extra run added to Zimbabwe's score and four runs required for victory, and the batting side given a free hit.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / MCC / BD vs ZIM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

22h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Now | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

17h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

17h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 