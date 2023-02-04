Neuer brushes off calls to step down from national team

Sports

AFP
04 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Neuer brushes off calls to step down from national team

In an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung and The Athletic published Friday, Neuer, 36, said he told coach Hansi Flick he would come back from the broken leg which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

AFP
04 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:56 pm
Neuer brushes off calls to step down from national team

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has brushed off calls to step down from the national side, saying he's "sure" he will return from a serious leg injury to play international football again.

In an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung and The Athletic published Friday, Neuer, 36, said he told coach Hansi Flick he would come back from the broken leg which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

"Hansi Flick got in touch, we are in contact. Hansi certainly assumes I will return and I will do everything for that.

"I'm sure I'll be able to do it."

Former West Germany goalkeeper Toni Schumacher has called for Neuer to step down and focus on club football, but the Bayern 'keeper said "everyone can make recommendations".

"When the time comes, I will look in the mirror, and tell myself the truth, as always.

"If I don't perform, I'll vacate my position, but I don't expect that to happen.

"Whoever is the best will play. If I want to play, I have to be the best.

"It's always been like that."

Neuer, who has 117 caps for the national side, will be 38 when Germany host the European Championship in 2024.

Neuer spoke publicly for the first time on Qatar since returning from the World Cup, saying the team had "relatively little support from back home" which gave them the feeling "we had a millstone around our necks".

"We could have perhaps done with a bit more support."

The German Football Association decided Neuer would not wear a "One Love" armband in support of diversity and human rights, after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any team doing so.

In response, the German XI was pictured covering their mouths before their first match of the World Cup against Japan.

Neuer however denied the team was distracted by the gesture. Germany were eliminated at the group stage for the second straight World Cup.

"We discussed (it)... and made a decision. And that was it. After that, we put our attention to football."

The 2014 World Cup winner also spoke out about the firing of long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, who arrived at the club alongside Neuer in 2011.

Tapalovic's firing was reported to be due to a fallout with coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Neuer said "it was the most brutal thing I have experienced in my career - and I have experienced a lot", explaining that people "burst into tears".

Bayern signed former Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer in the winter.

The side started 2023 with three straight 1-1 draws and now sit just one point clear of second-placed Union Berlin.

Football

Manuel Neuer / Germany football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

8h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

2h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

9h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

23m | TBS Round Table
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

5h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

6h | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL