Nadal says 'not 100% certain' it is his final French Open

Sports

AFP
25 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

Nadal says 'not 100% certain' it is his final French Open

Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times and will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.

AFP
25 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 07:22 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadal said Saturday that it is likely he is appearing at the French Open for the final time but cautioned it was "not 100% certain".

"There is a good chance that it will be my last French Open, but I cannot say that I am 100% certain that it will be the last," said the Spaniard.

Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times and will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.

He has 22 Grand Slam titles -- second only to Novak Djokovic's 24 on the all-time men's list -- but his career has been plagued by injuries.

Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear.

As a result, his ranking has slumped to 276 in the world and comes into the French Open unseeded.

Others

Tennis / Rafael Nadal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

9h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

27m | Videos
What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

1h | Videos
“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

1h | Videos
Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

3h | Videos