Nadal's 'immense' reaction as Alcaraz breaks his long-standing record with French Open haul

10 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 11:29 am

Rafael Nadal held the record for being the youngest ever to win a Slam on all three surfaces until Carlos Alcaraz shattered the feat on Sunday

Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday was the first to react after Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev in front of a packed Court Phillipe Chatrier in Paris to claim his maiden French Open title. The third seed outlasted the German 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win his third career major while also breaking Nadal's long-standing record in ATP history.

Until Sunday, six men have won a Grand Slam on all three surfaces - grass, hard, clay. Nadal held the record for being the youngest ever to achieve the feat, after having claimed his first Australian Open title in 2009 at the age of 22 years and seven months. However, fellow Spaniard Alcaraz, who turned 21 last month, shattered the record following his four-hour, 19-minute win on the Paris clay. The Roland Garros triumph added to his existing trophy cabinet comprising a US Open haul in 2022 and a Wimbledon victory in 2023.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadal posted: "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos."

Nadal, who only made a second return from injury earlier in April for the clay season, had suffered a round one exit against Zverev, losing in straight sets. It remains one of his earliest exists from a Slam in a career where he has won 22 majors, 14 of which came in Paris. It is yet to be known whether the veteran Spaniard will return to action for the 2025 edition of the French Open, although he did admit that he hasn't yet closed the door on the possibility. 

Alcaraz too dropped a mention of Nadal in his post-match presentation speech as he became the eighth Spanish man in history to win at Roland Garros.

"I have a special feeling at this tournament, because I remember when I finish school I'm running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open," Alcaraz said. "I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament. Not only Rafa. (Juan Carlos) Ferrero, (Carlos) Moya, (Albert) Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament."

Carlos Alcaraz / Rafa Nadal / French Open / Tennis

