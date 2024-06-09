Paolini beaten again as Gauff, Siniakova win French Open doubles

Sports

AFP
09 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 06:49 pm

Related News

Paolini beaten again as Gauff, Siniakova win French Open doubles

Gauff, the reigning US Open singles champion, won her first Grand Slam doubles title. The 20-year-old American was a losing finalist at the 2021 US Open and 2022 French Open in doubles.

AFP
09 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 06:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

French Open singles runner-up Jasmine Paolini suffered another defeat in Sunday's women's doubles final as she and partner Sara Errani lost 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

Gauff, the reigning US Open singles champion, won her first Grand Slam doubles title. The 20-year-old American was a losing finalist at the 2021 US Open and 2022 French Open in doubles.

Siniakova, 28, captured her eighth Grand Slam doubles crown and third at Roland Garros. She claimed the other seven titles with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Tennis / Coco Gauff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

3h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

4h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

7h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

47m | Videos
Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

47m | Videos
What does this budget signal?

What does this budget signal?

17m | Videos
Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

2h | Videos