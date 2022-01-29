Mrittunjoy hattrick ensures Sylhet don't rise to clinical Chattogram's challenge

Chattogram Challengers got their first victory on their home ground as they beat Sylhet Sunrisers by 16 runs and brought up their third win in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. Sylhet looked favourites to win the match when Anamul Haque and Colin Ingram were batting but timely breakthroughs and most importantly Mrittunjoy Chowdhury's hattrick ensured that they did not lose the match after scoring the first 200-plus total in the tournament.

Will Jacks kept on impressing with his hitting ability and became the second batter in this tournament to bring up his half century inside the powerplay. Jacks scored the third-fastest fifty in the history of the BPL and when he got out, Chattogram were 62 for one in 4.4 overs. Jacks made 52 off 19. His innings involved seven fours and three maximums.

By the seventh over, the Chattogram openers - Jacks and Kennar Lewis - went back to the hut. After that, Sabbir Rahman and Afif Hossain added a run-a-ball 47 as part of the reconstruction phase before the former got out, scoring 31 off 29.

Afif put the foot down after Sabbir's dismissal. After his departure, it was the in-form Benny Howell who smashed the ball around the park. He got some help from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The all-rounder hit a couple of sixes and helped Chattogram go past the 200-mark. Howell's innings of 41 off 21 had two fours and three sixes.

Sylhet were always in the chase thanks to the brilliant hundred-run stand between Colin Ingram and Anamul Haque. Both of them went about their business very well and threatened to take the game away from Chattogram.

Ingram was dismissed by Miraz in the 14th over which was one of the turning points but it was Mrittunjoy Chowdhury's hattrick that turned the match on its head.

On his BPL debut, the youngster was hit for a six and a four by Anamul in the 18th over. The Sylhet bowler then redeemed himself to get Anamul and Mosaddek out caught and then cleaned up Ravi Bopara with a full-pace yorker.

Mrittunjoy became the third Bangladeshi bowler to bag a hattrick in the BPL after Al-Amin Hossain and Aliss Al Islam. The left-arm seamer finished with a match-turning three for 33.

Anamul was the top-scorer for Sylhet with 78 off 47 but it was not enough in front of an all-round Chattogram side. Apart from Mrittunjoy, Nasum Ahmed bowled an important spell of two for 18.