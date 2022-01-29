Mrittunjoy bags hattrick on BPL debut

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:16 pm

Mrittunjoy became the third Bangladeshi bowler to bag a hattrick in the BPL after Al-Amin Hossain and Aliss Al Islam. The left-arm seamer finished with a match-turning three for 33.

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury became the first bowler in the ongoing BPL and the sixth bowler in the history of this tournament to claim a hattrick. He removed the well-set Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain and Ravi Bopara to complete his hattrick. 

On his BPL debut, the youngster was hit for a six and a four by Anamul in the 18th over in the second innings of the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Chattogram Challengers. The Sylhet bowler then redeemed himself to get Anamul and Mosaddek out caught and then cleaned up Ravi Bopara with a full-pace yorker. 

Cricket

chattogram challengers / Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

