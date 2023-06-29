Messi set to reunite with former boss Tata Martino at Inter Miami

The 60-year-old previously coached Messi at Barcelona and for Argentina between 2013 and 2016.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inter Miami have named Gerardo Martino as their new coach, the MLS side said on Wednesday, reuniting the Argentine with compatriot Lionel Messi.

The 60-year-old previously coached Messi at Barcelona and for Argentina between 2013 and 2016.

"The MLS Cup and MLS Coach of the Year award-winning coach, with experience with the Argentina and Mexico national teams, Barcelona and more, joins the club while awaiting his employment paperwork," the club said.

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: "We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions and we're optimistic about what we can accomplish together. Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us."

Martino returns to coaching after stepping down as Mexico coach following last year's World Cup, where the country were eliminated in the group stage for the first time since 1978.

He was previously at the helm of Atlanta United for the club's first two years in the league, enjoying a successful stint winning the MLS Cup in 2018.

"Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

"We are confident that his accomplishments and experience as a coach will serve as an inspiration to our team and excite the fans, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on and off the field."

