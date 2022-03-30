Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world's number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The US Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more breakpoints in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

He ripped through the second set in less than half an hour, dropping one first-serve point.

Medvedev will face defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters, with a win moving the Russian back to world number one on Monday, two weeks after he lost the spot to Novak Djokovic.

"At this moment, I don't feel any pressure," Medvedev said. "To be in the semi-finals, I knew before the tournament that I have to be there if I want to be number one.

"It's great that I have this chance. Only one match left. Of course maybe during the match, pressure can start to build up, depending on how the match is going ... But at this moment it's just a lot of extra motivation to try to make this one more step."