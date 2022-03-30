Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot

Sports

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot

The US Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more breakpoints in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world's number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The US Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more breakpoints in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

He ripped through the second set in less than half an hour, dropping one first-serve point.

Medvedev will face defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters, with a win moving the Russian back to world number one on Monday, two weeks after he lost the spot to Novak Djokovic.

"At this moment, I don't feel any pressure," Medvedev said. "To be in the semi-finals, I knew before the tournament that I have to be there if I want to be number one.

"It's great that I have this chance. Only one match left. Of course maybe during the match, pressure can start to build up, depending on how the match is going ... But at this moment it's just a lot of extra motivation to try to make this one more step."

Others

Daniil Medvedev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

27m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online