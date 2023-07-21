Mbappe offered Tk12,200 crore deal by PSG: Report

Sports

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 02:52 pm

According to reports, Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain offered Kylian Mbappe a staggering 10-year contract worth €1 billion (£865 million, Tk12,200 crore or $1.1 billion) in an effort to keep him from signing with Real Madrid.

The astonishing offer to Mbappe will keep him with the club until he becomes 34, according to reports from Defensa Central. Additionally, it would be the most paid sports contract ever.

The 24-year-old World Cup champion has told PSG, though, that his desire to play for Real Madrid is not financially motivated. Mbappe has the ability to win every prize available while representing Real Madrid.

Mbappe reportedly informed PSG that he has no plans to extend his contract, which expires next summer, and that he instead wants to become a free agent and leave the Paris-based team. PSG retaliated by threatening to sell him this summer unless he signed a new contract.

The star striker's stature has quickly increased, and with an aging Lionel Messi and a retired Cristiano Ronaldo no longer competing in Europe, Mbappe has emerged as one of the game's hottest players. For PSG, he has scored 212 goals in 260 appearances while also scoring 98 assists.

Mbappe has never won the Champions League, despite the fact that he helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and go to the 2022 final. He demonstrated why he is the next big thing in football by scoring a hat-trick against Messi's Argentina on the night of the championship game.

