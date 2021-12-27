Man City survive Leicester fightback to secure ninth successive win

Sports

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 11:40 am

Related News

Man City survive Leicester fightback to secure ninth successive win

With second-placed Liverpool not in action after their clash with Leeds United was postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Yorkshire club, City appeared out of sight midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City survived a spirited Leicester City fightback to earn a thrilling 6-3 victory on Sunday, a ninth Premier League win in a row moving them six points clear the top of the standings.

With second-placed Liverpool not in action after their clash with Leeds United was postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Yorkshire club, City appeared out of sight midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

The in-form champions raced into a fifth-minute lead through Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, before a Riyad Mahrez penalty put the hosts in control nine minutes later.

Things went from bad to worse for a Leicester side struggling to replicate last season's form, with Ilkay Gundogan and another penalty, converted by Raheem Sterling, giving the hosts a four-goal lead inside 25 minutes.

Despite looking dead and buried, Leicester stormed back in the second half as goals from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho threatened to derail the league leaders.

Aymeric Laporte's 69th-minute header and Sterling's late second took the champions over the line, however, as they moved on to 47 points, six clear of Liverpool, from 19 matches. Leicester dropped to 10th.

"We just had to control the game," Sterling told the BBC. "At 4-0 up you have to kill the game.

"Leicester have some really good players. They didn't get disheartened and kept going. Credit to them."

Leicester stunned Pep Guardiola's side last season in the same fixture, thrashing their opponents 5-2 at the Etihad, thanks largely to a Jamie Vardy hat-trick.

Without their injured talisman this time around, a second successive win in the blue half of Manchester looked a distant dream for Leicester as City stormed into a four-goal lead.

De Bruyne's fifth league goal of the season, a fierce strike from the edge of the penalty area, got the champions up and running, before Youri Tielemans conceded a penalty for a foul on Ruben Dias, with the spotkick emphatically put away by Mahrez.

Home goalkeeper Ederson pulled off a stunning save to deny Maddison, but that was only a brief reprieve for the visitors' backline as Gundogan added a third in the 21st minute from close range.

City had won 4-0 in their previous league match and soon had a fourth against Leicester after Tielemans fouled Sterling in the area, with the England international getting up to score for a fourth consecutive league match.

Maddison's third goal in as many games in all competitions, on the end of a through ball from former City player Iheanacho, gave the visitors hope, before Iheanacho again turned provider for Lookman to really worry the home crowd.

Iheanacho then reacted fastest to Maddison's saved strike from distance to put Leicester within one of the champions.

Laporte's towering leap from a corner ended the fightback, before Sterling's late tap-in put the result, finally, beyond all doubt.

The encounter is the first ever Premier League game on Boxing Day to have as many as nine goals.

Football

manchester city / Leicester City / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

18h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

19h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market