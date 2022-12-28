A list of signings Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to

You've got to hand it to Liverpool, really. In total contrast to the click-baiting nature of the modern transfer market, the Reds prefer to do their business behind closed doors, resulting in some of the biggest surprise deals in recent years.

This week, it was announced that Liverpool had struck a deal with PSV Eindhoven for the transfer of their star forward Cody Gakpo, after weeks of intense speculation that the 23-year-old would be joining rivals Manchester United instead.

United fans will no doubt be left fuming by the sudden news - and with good reason. For this is not the first time they've been beaten to a signing by their deadly foes from down the M62.

Let's look at a few of the times Liverpool have pipped United to the post in the transfer market.

1. Darwin Nunez

A new striker was at the top of Erik ten Hag's shopping list when he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer, and Nunez fit the bill perfectly after a breakout season at Benfica.

However, the Uruguayan opted for a move to Liverpool instead, supposedly due to the allure of Champions League football and the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp.

While Nunez is still in the process of winning over the Anfield faithful with some questionable displays since his arrival, United's search for a striker continues.

2. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is one of the best Premier League players of his generation and a part of Liverpool folklore, making this feel like a real 'sliding doors' moment for the Reds and United.

The Senegalese forward claims to have had a contract agreed with the Red Devils in 2016 before joining Liverpool instead. Having won the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield, we reckon it was probably the right call.

3. Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United's interest in midfield maestro Thiago can be traced back to 2013, when the club were reportedly interested in signing him from Barcelona only to lose out to Bayern Munich.

Seven years on, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company were reportedly desperate to reignite the club's interest in Thiago, only for Liverpool to swoop in once again and sign the Spaniard themselves.

While his fitness remains an issue, the midfielder is imperious on his day and another player who has kept Liverpool a cut above their rivals in recent years.

4. El Hadji Diouf

To be fair to United, sometimes their failure to close deals works out in their favour.

El Hadji Diouf claims to have had offers on the table from the Red Devils and Barcelona when he left Lens in 2002, but instead chose to join Liverpool.

79 appearances and a measly six goals later, he was off to Bolton to begin the steady decline into footballing anonymity. Given some of his antics over the course of his time in England, you do wonder what his relationship with Sir Alex would have been like.

5. Roberto Firmino

Another missed opportunity that might have completely reshaped the past few years of English football, Manchester United were supposedly rather keen on Firmino following his performances at Hoffenheim.

Unfortunately, they paid the Brazilian a little too much respect by deciding to let him play out the Copa America with his country before entering negotiations.

While they sat on their hands, Liverpool sent representatives over to Chile where the tournament was taking place and ground out a deal. Oops!

6. Nathaniel Clyne

Once upon a time, Nathaniel Clyne was considered the hottest young right-back in the English game.

Having broken through at Crystal Palace and starred under Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, a big move was always bound to happen.

United were reportedly very confident of agreeing a deal for Clyne, but found themselves holding the bag once again as Liverpool snapped him up for £12.5m.

He never really got going at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold emerging just a couple of years later. Who knows what he would have become at United?

7. Virgil van Dijk

How close United actually ever were to signing Van Dijk, we may never know. Once Liverpool registered their interest, it was basically game over.

While it felt like one of those transfer sagas that lasts forever, the Red eventually got their man in January 2018 and it wasn't long before the Dutchman was being hailed as the best defender in the world.

Interestingly, one of the biggest legacies of this move was that Liverpool never let any transfer news leak from their side ever again, having been accused of tapping up Van Dijk by his club at the time, Southampton.

8. Jurgen Klopp

This is what the kids today would describe as a 'big oof'. Just how different would things be if Klopp had gone to United instead of Liverpool?

If you don't believe that this was on the cards, the man himself confirmed it to Sky Sports a while back, saying: "Yes there was interest - Manchester United, yes they were interested a year or a year-and-a-half before, but it didn't feel right. I couldn't say Man United is my club, it didn't feel right.

"When Liverpool called, I had no chance. It was actually too early for my plans. I said, 'Wow, come on!' But then coming here and feeling the spirit immediately, it was just, for me, a match in heaven."

Ouch. But Jose Mourinho was just as good of a hire, right?