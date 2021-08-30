Lionel Messi makes his PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash against Reims

The Argentine got his first taste of club football away from Barcelona in Reims.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Lionel Messi has made his Paris Saint-Germain debut, coming on for Neymar after 64 minutes in a clash against Reims.

It is the first time that Messi has played a competitive club match for a team other than Barcelona.

He arrived at PSG earlier in August after Barcelona were forced to release him for financial reasons.

Previously in the game, Kylian Mbappe had given PSG a first-half lead, with the forward netting despite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid in the hours ahead. He had netted a second moments before Messi came on.

How long has Messi been at PSG?

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG at the start of August after his 21-year stint with Barcelona came to an end.

The Argentine, though, was not initially in a fit state to play with his new club. He had been out of action for around a month when he joined PSG, having spent time on holiday in Miami and Ibiza following the end of the Copa America, in which he led Argentina to their first international title since 1993.

Messi has only been back in training for a couple of weeks and has been short of match fitness. This is the reason his debut has been delayed.

He will hope to make his first start for the club after the international break, when PSG play newly promoted by undefeated Clermont at Parc des Princes.

Source: Goal.com.

Comments

