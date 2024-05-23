Lewandowski suggests he will stay at Barcelona next season

Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2022 for around 43 million euros ($46.54 million) in a deal set to expire in June 2026 and has since helped them win the league title last season as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has suggested he will remain at the LaLiga club next season and said he hopes to contribute to his side's ambitions for silverware. Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2022 for around 43 million euros ($46.54 million) in a deal set to expire in June 2026 and has since helped them win the league title last season as well as the Spanish Super Cup. The 35-year-old ended his debut season as the league's top scorer with 23 goals and has scored 18 goals in Barcelona's current trophy-less campaign. Uncertainties about Lewandowski's future at the club have grown since manager Xavi initially announced his departure in January, only to backtrack in April. Barcelona are also dealing with economic challenges, with a bloated wage bill and a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) renovation project at the Camp Nou stadium having increased the financial strain this term. "Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles," Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday when asked about rumours of a potential exit. "I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day. "For me that is what matters because this is a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club." Xavi said earlier in May, "We value Robert's presence in the team very much and we will decide on his future at the end of the season." Barcelona are second in LaLiga, 12 points behind newly crowned champions Real Madrid. They face Sevilla in their final game of the season on Sunday.

