Lewandowski to miss Poland's Euro 2024 opener with injury

Sports

AFP
11 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 08:14 pm

Lewandowski, 35, will be absent to face the Netherlands on June 16 after suffering the injury in Monday's 2-1 win in a friendly against Turkey.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will miss his country's Euro 2024 opener this weekend with a thigh injury, the Polish football federation's doctor said on Tuesday.

Lewandowski, 35, will be absent to face the Netherlands on June 16 after suffering the injury in Monday's 2-1 win in a friendly against Turkey.

Poland then play Austria on June 21 and the tournament's joint favourites France four days later.

"We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria," doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement.

Barcelona forward Lewandowski was substituted after just 33 minutes on his 150th international appearance as Poland ended their Euro 2024 preparations with a victory.

Following the game, Poland coach Michal Probierz had been upbeat about Lewandowski's injury, saying he was "optimistic" and "there shouldn't be a problem".

The absence of the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich player adds to the injury worries for Probierz.

Hellas Verona attacker Karol Swiderski sustained an ankle injury while celebrating the opening goal against Turkey.

Swiderski's club team-mate, defender Pawel Dawidowicz, strained his quadriceps during the game.

"After treatment, both players should return to full training within 3-4 days," Jaroszewski.

Probierz will be without another striker for the tournament after Arkadiusz Milik suffered a knee injury in the warmup victory against Ukraine on Friday.

The Italian club said Milik had undergone minor surgery, without stating the length of his absence.

Probierz's fit options in attack in his squad are Istanbul Basaksehir's Krzysztof Piatek and Antalyaspor's Adam Buksa.

The pair have 17 goals in 44 appearances for their country.

Poland are unbeaten in eight games and have the reached the past three European Championship finals, making it to the quarter-finals in 2016.

