Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or: Muller

Sports

BSS
28 November, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or: Muller

Lewandowski has scored 30 goals this season -- 25 for Bayern in 20 games in all competitions and five in six matches for Poland.

BSS
28 November, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 01:23 pm
Lewandowski &#039;has to&#039; win Ballon d&#039;Or: Muller

Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski must be awarded the Ballon d'Or trophy when the winner is announced on Monday.

Lewandowski is hoping to win his first Ballon d'Or after taking Fifa's rival award for men's player of the year in 2020.

"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Muller said Saturday after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld which kept Bayern top of the Bundesliga.

"There is no one playing so consistently at the moment for club and country.

"There is no need to even talk about it."

Lewandowski has scored 30 goals this season -- 25 for Bayern in 20 games in all competitions and five in six matches for Poland.

In May, Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 29 league appearances last season.

Football

Robert Lewandowski / Thomas Muller / ballon d'Or

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

11m | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

3h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

19h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

19h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

19h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 