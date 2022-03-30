'It was one of the heaviest penalties of my life' – Lewandowski revels after sealing Poland's World Cup spot

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

'It was one of the heaviest penalties of my life' – Lewandowski revels after sealing Poland's World Cup spot

"There was great euphoria after the penalty because I knew it would be a key step [towards qualification]. Then, [Zielinski] scored a goal, and it worked out."

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 11:03 am
&#039;It was one of the heaviest penalties of my life&#039; – Lewandowski revels after sealing Poland&#039;s World Cup spot

Robert Lewandowski's successful penalty was "one of the heaviest" of his life as he helped Poland book their place in the World Cup finals.

The skipper was on target as the Poles beat Sweden 2-0 in the playoff final to seal their spot in Qatar.

Lewandowski broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half in Chorzow after Jesper Karlstrom fouled Grzegorz Krychowiak in the box.

Piotr Zielinski sealed the deal when he slotted past Robin Olsen 18 minutes from time to secure the Eagles' ninth appearance in the finals.

Lewandowski led the wild post-match celebrations at the Silesian Stadium, but the Bayern Munich forward admitted he felt the pressure when he stepped up for the decisive spot-kick.

He told TVP Sport: "It was a special match; we knew what we were playing for. It is known that this situation around was an additional burden, but in our stadium, it was easier. 

"After the goal, it was clear that the Swedes had a desire. We played well defensively. There is potential to create even more situations, but let's appreciate this qualification and mentally prepare for the World Cup.

"It was one of the heaviest penalties of my life. I was aware of the pressure. I wanted to focus on the execution, but I knew what the game was about. 

"There was great euphoria after the penalty because I knew it would be a key step [towards qualification]. Then, [Zielinski] scored a goal, and it worked out."

Football

Robert Lewandowski / Poland Football Team / FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

23h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

1d | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

1d | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

2h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

14h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

15h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online