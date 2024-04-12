IPL campaign back on track for Mumbai as Bumrah, Suryakumar, Kishan blow Bengaluru away

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 April, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 12:13 am

Bengaluru managed to get to a score of 196/8 despite Jasprit Bumrah recording extraordinary figures of 5/21 largely thanks to Dinesh Karthik blazing an unbeaten 53 off 23 balls.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai Indians made a mockery of the 197-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru thanks to blistering ball-striking from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, winning by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare.

Bengaluru managed to get to a score of 196/8 despite Jasprit Bumrah recording extraordinary figures of 5/21 largely thanks to Dinesh Karthik blazing an unbeaten 53 off 23 balls. 

Before that, captain Faf du Plessis scored 61 off 40 balls while Rajat Patidar made 50 off 26. However, Mumbai Indians have gone on to make a mockery of that target. Ishan Kishan blazed 69 in 34 balls after which Suryakumar Yadav screamed to 52 in just 19 balls. 

Rohit Sharma smashed 38 in 24 balls while captain Hardik Pandya has been at his belligerent best since the very first ball he faced. 

RCB were rattled early by the fall of Virat Kohli and Will Jacks inside the powerplay as Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Kohli was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after which Akash Madhwal got the wicket of Jacks. Captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then steadied RCB with an 82-run stand that came in 47 balls. 

Then came another two wickets in quick succession with Patidar falling soon after he scored a half-century and Glenn Maxwell for yet another duck in what has been a nightmare season for him. Du Plessis then crossed a half-century himself. 

Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore / Mumbai Indians / IPL 2024

