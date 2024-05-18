Hardik banned for next IPL's first match

As if the disappointments of IPL 2024 were not enough for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder received a setback even before teams could even start think about the next season.

BCCI late on Friday night announced Hardik would not be able to play the first match of next season as he was banned for maintaining a slow over rate in MI's last match of this year against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17," BCCI said.

As MI don't have any more matches this year, the ban will carry forward to the first match of next season. MI will have to field a different leader for their tournament opener next year even if they decide to stick with Hardik as their full-time captain.

Hardik became the second player after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant to get suspended due to over rate offense this year. Like Pant, Hardik was penalised with a one-match suspension for his third over rate rate offence this year. The MI captain was also slapped with a ₹30 lakh fine while the MI players, including the Impact Player against LSG, were fined ₹12 Lakh or 50% of their respective match fees.

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 lakhs and banned from playing the team's next match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," BCCI said.

Pandya had a forgettable season as captain and as a player for MI this year. He scored only 218 runs at a lowly average of 18 in 14 matches. Even though he picked up 11 wickets, his economy rate of 10.75 was a huge concern. As a leader, he failed to inspire as the five-time champions ended the season with just four wins in 14 matches to finish last.