'I'm going to die for PSG against Real': Ramos

Sergio Ramos has revealed he is ready to "die" for Paris Saint-Germain when they take on his former club Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

In a dramatic few hours on Monday, PSG were initially drawn against Manchester United in a game that would have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reacquaint themselves.

However, after it became clear there had been an error with the initial draw, UEFA confirmed proceedings would have to start again. In the second run-through, PSG were then matched up with Real.

The tie is significant for several reasons, most notably because it will see Ramos return to his former club for the first time since he left on a free transfer in the summer.

Speaking to Marca, the defender admitted he had mixed feelings about going back to Madrid, though he insisted he would do whatever it takes to help PSG progress to the quarter-finals.

"Fate is capricious. I would have liked another team to have played us. You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid," he said.

"Now it's my turn to defend PSG and I'll do everything possible to pass. It's the team that bet on me. I'm going to die for PSG."

He added: "When I arrived on the plane it was United, which is a team that was cool to me and then it turns out that it was not valid. I would have liked not to have that confrontation but returning to the Bernabéu is cause for joy. I could not have a farewell because of Covid."

Since arriving at PSG, Ramos has endured a torrid time, only recently making his debut for the club due to a troublesome calf injury. The defender has been working hard on his recovery in recent times and he will be desperate to be back firing on all cylinders for the Real game.