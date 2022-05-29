'I am a record man': Ancelotti on record-breaking UCL win

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 04:05 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 04:06 am

"I am a record man. In the Champions League, I had the luck to come here last year and to have a fantastic season. I found a fantastic club and a really good squad, with a lot of quality, a strong mental character. The season was top."

Carlo Ancelotti joked he is a "record man" after leading Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League trophy — and his own record-breaking fourth winners' medal in the competition.

Real overcame Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday night in Paris to capture the competition. They managed spectacular comebacks throughout their run in the Champions League, and managed to beat Jurgen Klopp's side courtesy of Vinicius Junior's second-half strike to win the tournament.

The Italian was delighted by his side's victory, and told BT Sport: "I cannot believe it. I think we had a fantastic season. We did really well. This was a good game, we did really well. At the end, we would all agree we deserved to win this competition. We are really happy. I cannot say more.

"I am a record man. In the Champions League, I had the luck to come here last year and to have a fantastic season. I found a fantastic club and a really good squad, with a lot of quality, a strong mental character. The season was top.

"I think that we passed through a really difficult game. The support helped us a lot. They helped us tonight."

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois starred, making a series of brilliant saves and Ancelotti hailed his performance, adding: "Unbelievable. I cannot believe it."

Ancelotti has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and now twice with Real to become the most successful manager in the competition's history.

