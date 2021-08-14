HP team to begin training camp on August 19, squad announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the High Performance (HP) squad that will participate in a training camp starting on August 19. The camp, which will continue until October 8, will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The squad features many of the players who were part of the successful 2020 Under-19 World Cup campaign. Players who did well in the Dhaka Premier League T20 in the form of Munim Shahriar, Anisul Islam, Imran Uzzaman and Tanvir Islam have also been called up.

The camp will be conducted in a bio-secure environment and includes three one-dayers and two four-day matches between HP team and Bangladesh A.

The HP team will reach Chattogram on August 17 and start training from August 19. After skill and fitness sessions and centre wicket practices, the HP team will face the A team in the one-dayers on September 2, 4 and 6 respectively.

The HP team will attend a practice session on September 8 and participate in the first four-day match the next day. The second four-day game will begin on September 15.

After a one-week hiatus, the HP team will start training again and the camp will end on October 8.

HP team squad for the camp:

Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam

Wicketkeepers: Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali

Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain

Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia.

