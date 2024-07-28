Bangladesh A need 6 wickets to beat Pakistan A in 2nd 4-day game

The second four-day game between Bangladesh A and

Pakistan A was evenly poised after a see-saw day at Darwin in Australia.

Captain Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Aich Mollah hit their second straight half-

century in the match, guiding Bangladesh A to 216 before being all out in

their second innings.

The total helped them set a 296-run target for Pakistan A to win the game.

However, the second string Pakistan team reached 136-4 at stumps on Day

three, leaving the game nicely poised.

Both teams now have the equal chance to win the game with Bangladesh A

needing six wickets while Pakistan requiring 160 runs more.

Bangladesh A, which is originally the Heigh Performance (HP) team of

Bangladesh, once again failed to show the required resolve in the batting.

But the exception was Joy and Aich Mollah.

Joy added 65 runs in the second innings after scoring 69 in the first

innings. Mollah who made 55 runs in the first innings, played masterful 58-

run knock.



Resuming the day at 84-3, Joy and Mollah looked solid in their approach but

Mohammad Ali broke through, rattling the stump of Joy who hit 11 boundaries

in his 118-ball-knock.

Mohammad Ali gave Pakistan A, which is originally named as Pakistan Shaheens,

double delight when he handed Shadman Islam an eight-ball-duck.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu joined Mollah to give the side further solidity.

However after sharing 63-run for the sixth wicket, Shahadat was dismissed by

giving a return catch to Khurram Shahzad after he scored 33.

Mollah single-handedly led the side past 200 with the other batters failing

to give him adequate support. He was the ninth batter out after smashing nine

fours in his 123-ball-knock.

Mohammad Ali had figures of 6-63 after going wicket-less in the first innings

while Khurram Shahzad took 3-67.

Pakistan openers Haseebullah Khan and Shahibzada Farhan gave the side an

excellent start by sharing 96-run but Bangladesh made a strong comeback to

leave the side evenly poised at the end.

Skipper Joy who bowled occasionally gave the side a breakthrough when he

dismissed his opposite number Farhan for 68. Fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja

who ended the day with 2-47, then struck twice in his consecutive overs,

getting rid of Kamran Ghulam and Umar Amin, both for duck.

Hasan Murad (1-25) gave Bangladesh further delight with the wicket of Irfan

Khan who made 15.

Haseebullah Khan was batting on 44 with Tayyab Tahir on 4 at the close of the

day.