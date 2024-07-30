Mushfiqur, Mominul included in Bangladesh A squad for Pakistan tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Bangladesh A team for the Pakistan tour, keeping senior batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque in the team today.

The second string Bangladesh will play two four-day and a best-of-three-one-day series against Pakistan A team in the tour. The tour however will coincide with Bangladesh national team's Test tour to Pakistan.

Mushfiqur and Mominul, the integral part of the Test squad will play only the first four-day game against Pakistan A after which they will join the national team.

The veteran duo were included in the squad to give them ample opportunity to prepare them well for the Test series since they haven't been in competitive cricket for a long time.

Some other promising players like Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu who also could make their way in the Test team, were included in Bangladesh A squad.

The Bangladesh A squad will arrive in Pakistan on August 6. All of the matches will be held in Islamabad. The first four-day game is slated for August 10-13 while the second game is from August 17-20.

The three one-day matches are scheduled to be held on August 23, 25 and 27.

The Bangladesh national team is set to leave the country in the second week of August with the first Test starting from August 21 in Rawalpindi. Karachi will host the second and final Test from August 30.

Squad for 1st four-day game: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahima, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah.

Squad for 2nd four-day game: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zakir Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah.



Squad for one-day game: Soumya Sakar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zakir Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Meah.