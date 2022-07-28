Mithun not flustered by trolls

Once a regular name in the playing eleven, Mohammad Mithun has not featured for the national team since July 20th last year, owing to a string of bad performances. Since then, the right-handed batsman has only featured in the domestic competitions. Mithun has had to go through a tough time in this one year of being out of the national team. However, being away from the national limelight did not make things easier for him as the trolls kept on coming in spite of Mithun coming up with regular good performances which eventually led him to be selected as the captain of the Bangladesh 'A' team to a trip to the Caribbean.

When asked earlier about the non stop criticism from the fans,Mithun said, "If memory serves me right, then BCL was where I played last.where I played last. There is always a lot of talk about Bangladesh cricket but If I don't have the ability to handle them, I won't be able to play cricket."

Albeit a second string side, the importance of the 'A' team is by no means negligible for Mithun. He added, "We are going to represent Bangladesh cricket. I have played against the West Indies 'A' team before. It's the future national team players who will now play for the 'A' team and they are a strong team. If you can do well there, even if it is not of international standard, you will get some flavor close to it."

Team manager and BCB selector Abdur Razzak is talking about finding a solution from the 'A' team to do well in Tests. The former spinner is hoping that the exposure gained from such a tour to the West Indies can help the players to mature with the long term planning of integrating top performers with senior setup.