Herath's 12-ball challenge to Ebadot at the nets

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 08:33 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ebadot Hossain nudged the ball, took a single and raised his bat as if he had won a battle. But spin coach Rangana Herath stopped him and said, "Go back. There was no run. All the fielders are inside the circle." The equation was then one off one ball. This time Ebadot played one square and shouted, "It's done, coach."

That's how a battle between Herath and Ebadot panned out during practice today. Ebadot was facing Herath at the nets and at one stage played a straight drive off him. Then he told Hearth, "I can manage your bowling, coach."

Herath, who troubled numerous batters during his career, took that as a challenge and said to Ebadot, "Now you have a challenge." 

The spin coach gave Ebadot a challenge to take 10 runs off two overs and set a field for him. Herath and a local net bowler then started to bowl to Ebadot. The pace bowler took one run off the first two balls and in the next ball hit one in the air. Although it would have gone 'straight to the fielder', Herath let it go and told Ebadot to get back to the crease, keeping in mind that he is not a genuine batter.

Ebadot played a more confident lofted shot in the next delivery and said, "Now it's a sixer." Ebadot eventually reached the target in the final delivery of the second over.

Earlier, Ebadot bowled at the nets of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) for half an hour. After taking a short breather, the fast bowler took out his bat and pads and rushed to the nets. At first, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain bowled to him. His first delivery reared up a bit. Ebadot defended it and said, "Hey, it was a bouncer!" 

Shortly after that, Herath and a local net bowler joined him. Ebadot batted against them for a while.

Ebadot, a regular member of the Test side, is yet to make his white-ball debut. He didn't get a chance in any of the first two ODIs against Afghanistan despite being in the squad. Apart from bowling, Ebadot is trying to improve as a batter lower down the order. A day earlier, he spent some time with batting coach Jamie Siddons and discussed a few things about batting.

Ebadot Hossain / Rangana Herath

