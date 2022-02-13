Havertz's late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea

Sports

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

Havertz's late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea

Havertz, the scorer of the winning goal in last season's European Champions League final, was as cool as a cucumber as he converted in the 117th minute after Palmeiras's Luan had conceded the spot-kick with a handball.

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 12:56 pm
Havertz&#039;s late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea

Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time as Kai Havertz struck home a penalty deep into extra time to break the hearts of Brazilian club Palmeiras on Saturday.

Havertz, the scorer of the winning goal in last season's European Champions League final, was as cool as a cucumber as he converted in the 117th minute after Palmeiras's Luan had conceded the spot-kick with a handball.

Palmeiras's misery was complete when Luan was sent off in stoppage time for a desperate tackle on Havertz

Chelsea have now won every major club trophy since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took control in 2003.

The final in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, where around 15,000 Palmeiras fans outnumbered Chelsea supporters, took a while to come to life.

Chelsea, who lost 2012 final to Brazilian side Corinthians, became increasingly dominant though and took the lead in the 55th minute when Romelu Lukaku powered in a header.

Palmeiras hit back shortly afterwards when Thiago Silva was adjudged to have handled the ball and Raphael Veiga converted from the spot to send the Brazilian fans wild.

Chelsea looked stronger in extra time but a penalty shootout loomed until Luan's raised arm was struck by Cesar Azpilicueta's volley from close range and after a VAR check referee Chris Beath went to check a pitch-side monitor.

He returned to point to the spot and Havertz did the rest.

Since taking charge little over a year ago Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who was in attendance after missing the semi-final because of a positive COVID-19 test, has now earned Chelsea the European and world club crowns.

"It never stops. We want to keep on winning trophies," Tuchel said in a pitch-side interview before his team were given their medals by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"In the end if you score late you need luck to do it but we were relentless and we did not stop trying."

Palmeiras had been bidding to become the fourth Brazilian club to win the inter-continental tournament since 2000.

The South American club champions worked like Trojans to keep Chelsea in check and Tuchel's side laboured early on.

They were not helped when Mason Mount, one of four changes to the side that started against Al-Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday, was forced off with an injury.

Palmeiras settled into the game and in Dudu, they had a real threat with the midfielder firing narrowly over before flashing another effort wide of Edouard Mendy's post.

Chelsea rarely threatened in the first half but they took the lead in clinical fashion 10 minutes after halftime.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who had been wasteful, got to the byline and his cross was perfect for Lukaku who headed past Weverton.

The lead did not last long though as Brazilian Thiago went up to clear a cross but the ball struck his raised arm and Veiga fired the spot-kick inside Mendy's left-hand post.

Chelsea moved up a gear with Havertz just missing the target with a thunderous shot from an angle before Christian Pulisic, who replaced Mount, went close with a shot.

The Premier League club continued to turn the screw in extra time with Palmeiras beginning to flag.

Pulisic's low cross was deflected up onto the woodwork as Palmeiras dug deep. But the Brazilians' resistance was finally pierced as Havertz again showed an appetite for the big occasion to keep Chelsea's trophy machine rumbling on.

For Palmeiras there were tears, but no shame.

"I'm going to ban my players from not celebrating second place," manager Abel Ferreira said. "Woe to them if they get on the plane and don't have a beer. If you don't, you'll have to deal with me. I'm proud of what we did."

Egyptian side Al Ahly won the third-place playoff, beating Al Hilal 4-0.

Football

Chelsea FC / FIFA Club World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

17m | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

3h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

3h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

17h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

17h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

17h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places