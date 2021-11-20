Had I scored 70, we could've scored 150-160: Shanto

Left-handed top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 40 off 34 deliveries but didn't get enough support from his team-mates.

The lower order batters couldn't capitalise on the platform that was built by him. In the post-match press conference, Shanto said that he should've played a longer innings.

"I think if I had played a longer innings, the team would've been in a much better position," said the southpaw. "I don't think we couldn't score enough runs. Had I scored 70, we could've scored 150-160."

Fakhar Zaman, in the post-match presentation, said that the wicket was better in the second match than in the first. Shanto echoed his words, "Today the wicket was better. Spinners got some help as the ball was gripping occasionally. The Pacers got extra bounce. But the surface was better than the first match."

"We played well in the last two home series. But in the last two games, he couldn't do so. The most important thing is that our batting unit has failed. If we had batted well, the matches could've been more competitive," added Shanto.