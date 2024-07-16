Rishad not yet ready for Tests, says Bangladesh captain Shanto

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:14 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took the cricketing world by storm with a scintillating bowling performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Rishad became the first frontline wrist spinner to play in an ICC event for Bangladesh and his haul of 14 wickets was the best bowling display in a T20 World Cup for the Tigers.

Also a big-hitter down the order, Rishad has already made his ODI debut and played a big role in Bangladesh's victory against Sri Lanka in a 50-over international earlier this year.

But is he ready to become an all-format player? Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto reckons the leg-spinning all-rounder is not yet ready to play his trade in the longer version.

"As far as I understand.. I don't think he is completely ready for Test cricket," Shanto told reporters at a function in the capital on Tuesday. 

Rishad's first-class numbers are not encouraging as well. The 22-year-old has only 26 red-ball wickets in 19 matches at an average of 48.7.

Rishad was a revelation in the T20 World Cup, troubling the best of batters. He turned the ball viciously, impressing a number of experts.

Shanto credited Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed and other local coaches for Rishad's overnight improvement. 

"Mushtaq has been doing really well. The spinners, including Rishad, have been learning a lot and working smoothly under him. But Rishad has also been working with the local coaches here," Shanto pointed out.

"The local coaches have helped him a lot technically. They have encouraged him and worked on his shortcomings. Credit has to be given to them too," he concluded. 

