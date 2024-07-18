‘Don't misguide the students, don't spoil them’: Nurul lauds ‘selfless’ protesters

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has lauded the youngsters of the country who have been protesting day and night to reform the quota system in the country.

Students of schools, colleges and universities have taken positions in the streets and clashes have broken out between them and police and Bangladesh Chhatra League activists. Several lives have already been lost.

Many believe the students could be misguided as many areas of the country have turned into warzones. Nurul, who earlier called out the ongoing violence against the protesters, has again urged everyone not to misguide the students.

"Our young generation has shown how to be united and how strong they are when they are one," Nurul wrote on Facebook. "They can take Bangladesh to the next step if they are guided to the right path."

"They have the courage and selfness. They can change the culture of selfishness. Please don't misguide them. Don't spoil them."