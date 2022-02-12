Gold medal-winning knee grab controversy causes frustration

Sports

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

Gold medal-winning knee grab controversy causes frustration

Parrot, who completed his last round of chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, came out in front of China's Su Yiming, who took silver, and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris in the bronze medal position.

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The men's snowboarding slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics seemed to have a picture-perfect ending when Max Parrot took gold following a comeback from cancer.

Parrot, who completed his last round of chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, came out in front of China's Su Yiming, who took silver, and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris in the bronze medal position.

However, as new video angles of the competition appeared, fans' attitudes shifted.

Those shots showed that during Parrot's winning run the Canadian grabbed his knee during a trick, not the board, and should have lost points for not completing a key component of the manoeuvre.

Supporters of Su and McMorris were outraged and berated the judges on social media and in private messages, according to media reports.

McMorris said it was a shame the knee grab was not caught earlier.

"Any other contest, if they would have seen it, that would have been a complete write-off of a run, like a 75-80," said McMorris, who was hoping for a different medal after also winning bronze in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

"The fact the angle the judges had just was not that easy to make out if he touched his board or not, and by the time they went to slo mo it became super apparent that he didn't grab and he grabbed his knees and no board purchase," said McMorris.

A media representative for Parrot did not reply to an email request for a comment on the situation.

Comments on McMorris' social media were a mixture of congratulations and anger about getting "robbed" by the judges.

On China's Weibo, Su's coach Yasuhiro Sato posted a message asking fans to refrain from criticizing the judges and that he and Su respect the flow of the game and the outcome.

ERROR MISSED

In an interview with snowboarding publication Whitelines, Iztok Sumatic, Beijing Olympics head judge for snowboarding, admittedthat judges missed the error. Sumatic said the trick looked clean from the camera angle they were given, the report said.

"Is it really the spirit that the Olympics want to convey to admit to having done something wrong without correcting the result?" one Weibo user wrote.

This has raised questions about the angles judges are shown during the competitions.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who won gold in the men's halfpipe on Friday, also questioned the judging process for snowboarding. 

In a news conference on Saturday, Hirano said there needed to be a "more robust system" to accurately assess the tricks.

Hirano and many of his fans had been disappointed when judges awarded an unexpectedly low score during his second run when the Japanese boarder landed a triple cork, which is considered one of the most challenging tricks in the sport.

"We want to have sound standards and I think we should look into exactly what the judges were looking at," Hirano added.

"For the athletes, they're putting their lives on the line, they're giving it their all. So for the riders, I think some steps need to be taken to address this issue regarding the judges," he said, adding that the matter should not be ignored.

The International Ski Federation did not respond to a request for comment.

McMorris for his part said he was happy for Parrot but found the situation frustrating for the snowboarding community that such a controversy happened in their biggest competition.

Others

Su Yiming / Mark McMorris / Max Parrot / 2022 Olympics / Beijing Olympics / Winter Olympics / Winter Olympics 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 