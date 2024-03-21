Gaikwad succeeds Dhoni as CSK captain for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dropped a captaincy bombshell in the lead-up to the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the leader of the Yellow Brigade for the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Opener Gaikwad has replaced legendary cricketer MS Dhoni as the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

Already embracing the twilight phase of his legendary career, CSK icon Dhoni has stepped down as the leader of the defending champions ahead of the tournament opener. 

At 42, the former India skipper is in speculations about finishing up his iconic career after IPL 2024. Dhoni had stepped down as CSK captain before the start of IPL 2022.

CSK picked veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the leader of the franchise. Following CSK's unimpressive start under Jadeja, Dhoni took over the reins from Jadeja in the same season. Dhoni guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth title in the 2023 season of the cash-rich league.

