First El Clasico next season to be on 29 October as La Liga fixtures revealed

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 05:46 pm

The 2023-24 La Liga season will kick off on Friday, 11 August and will end on Sunday, 26 May, 2024.

The 2023-24 La Liga season will kick off on Friday, 11 August and will end on Sunday, 26 May, 2024.

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 05:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona will begin their Spanish league title defence away to Getafe on 13 August while Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao the same weekend, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

With the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou already underway, the Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on matchday 11 (29 October) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams will meet again at Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 32, on the weekend of April 21, 2024.

La Liga's final weekend could be a high-tension climax to the season, with Barcelona visiting Europa League champions Sevilla, Real Madrid hosting Real Betis and Champions League side Real Sociedad hosting Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

There will be no football on New Year's Eve as the Christmas break will run from 20 December until 2 January.

The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place between 10-14 January with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna and Atletico the four participants. The Copa del Rey will start on 1 November and the final will be on 6 April at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The 2023-24 La Liga season will kick off on Friday, 11 August and will end on Sunday, 26 May, 2024.

La Liga / FC Barcelona / real madrid / Copa Del Rey / Spanish Super Cup

