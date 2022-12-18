Records galore - Messi becomes first player in history to score in every round of the World Cup

Lionel Messi continues to re-write the history books, with two more records achieved when netting in the 2022 World Cup final for Argentina. His penalty-kick winner against France will go down as one of the most memorable moments in World Cup annals.

The 35-year-old is the first player in history to score in the World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semi-final, and final all in the same tournament.

Messi, who lost 2014 final to Germany 1-0, is competing in his fifth World Cup and looking to win the tournament for the first time.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner held his nerve from the penalty spot 23 minutes into a showpiece event on Qatari soil, with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris sent the wrong way from 12 yards. He was previously on target against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia in this World Cup.

Messi now leads Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Messi is not the first player to score in every round of the tournament, however.

Only 16 countries participated in the 1970 World Cup, so there was no round of 16. However, the great Brazilian forward Jairzinho scored in every round.

Uruguay's Alcides Ghiggia was the other player to score in each game of the 1950 World Cup. However, there were only 13 teams total and the tournament was divided into two groups.

His previous record at a tournament was four goals, which he accomplished during Argentina's run to the final of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also became the first to 20 direct goal involvements at the finals (12 goals, eight assists), while no player has scored or assisted in more different matches (14) than the 35-year-old, whose sensational campaign showed no signs of slowing.

Messi has also become only the second player after legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo to score 25 goals across World Cup and Copa America tournaments.