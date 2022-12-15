Is Karim Benzema rejoining France's FIFA World Cup squad for the final?

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Is Karim Benzema rejoining France's FIFA World Cup squad for the final?

The France coach declined to comment on the report instead of denying it.

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France coach Didier Deschamps refused to comment on whether Karim Benzema is rejoining the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

France, who are looking to clinch their second successive World Cup title, defeated Morocco 2-0 to set up a summit clash with Argentina on December 18.

There have been reports that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema could return to Qatar for the final, having returned to full training with Real Madrid. Benzema was originally named in Deschamps' World Cup squad before being ruled out after picking up a thigh injury during training on the eve of the tournament.

It is to be noted that Deschamps never replaced Benzema, which means he is still eligible for a return. The France coach declined to comment on the report instead of denying it.

"I don't really want to answer that question," Deschamps told FOX Sports. "Next question. I do apologize."

France camp has been hit by illness recently as midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not train on Tuesday. None of them featured in the semi-final against Morocco.

"We have had a few cases of with flu-like symptoms," Deschamps said. "We are all trying to be careful so that it does not spread."

France are looking to become the first nation to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Deschamps became only the fourth manager to lead a nation to consecutive World Cup finals after Les Bleus reached the 2022 World Cup final.

"There is emotion, there is pride, there is going to be a final step," said Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup glory. "We have been together with the players for a month, it is never easy. There is happiness so far."

Sports

Karim Benzema / FIFA World Cup 2022 / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

51m | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

3h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

3h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit