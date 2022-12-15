Is Karim Benzema rejoining France's FIFA World Cup squad for the final?

France coach Didier Deschamps refused to comment on whether Karim Benzema is rejoining the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

France, who are looking to clinch their second successive World Cup title, defeated Morocco 2-0 to set up a summit clash with Argentina on December 18.

There have been reports that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema could return to Qatar for the final, having returned to full training with Real Madrid. Benzema was originally named in Deschamps' World Cup squad before being ruled out after picking up a thigh injury during training on the eve of the tournament.

It is to be noted that Deschamps never replaced Benzema, which means he is still eligible for a return. The France coach declined to comment on the report instead of denying it.

"I don't really want to answer that question," Deschamps told FOX Sports. "Next question. I do apologize."

France camp has been hit by illness recently as midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not train on Tuesday. None of them featured in the semi-final against Morocco.

"We have had a few cases of with flu-like symptoms," Deschamps said. "We are all trying to be careful so that it does not spread."

France are looking to become the first nation to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Deschamps became only the fourth manager to lead a nation to consecutive World Cup finals after Les Bleus reached the 2022 World Cup final.

"There is emotion, there is pride, there is going to be a final step," said Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup glory. "We have been together with the players for a month, it is never easy. There is happiness so far."