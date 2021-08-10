'Even Shafali Verma scored more runs than them': Twitter reacts after Australia's 62 all out against Bangladesh

Twitter users came down heavily on Australia after the visitors were bowled out for their lowest ever T20I score in the fifth and final T20I against Bangladesh to concede the series 1-4.

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia were bowled out for 62 in just 13.4 overs as veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned with remarkable figures of 4-9. Australia's previous lowest was 79 all out against England in 2005.

This was Australia first-ever series defeat to defeat to Bangladesh in any format and their fifth straight series loss in T20Is. Before getting beaten by Bangladesh, they had lost to West Indies (1-4), New Zealand (3-2), India (2-1) and England (2-1).

Only two Australian batsmen reached double figures with captain Matthew Wade scoring 22 and Ben McDermott making 17.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not miss the opportunity to have a cheeky dig at the Australian cricket team.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 9, 2021

Former England women's cricketer and now a broadcaster Isabelle Westbury said India women's team opener Shafali Verma scored more runs than the combined Australian side on Monday.

"Shafali Verma scored more runs than Australia's chaps combined today and I think you'll agree that this is a terrific outcome. Facing almost half as many balls. Ah, it just gets better," she wrote.

Facing almost half as many balls. Ah, it just gets better," she wrote.

— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) August 9, 2021

Shafali scored an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls in the Hundred to help her side Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 10 wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Australia's 62 all out and series loss to Bangladesh-

— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

What is the view in Australia about what's been happening in Bangladesh? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 9, 2021

— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 9, 2021

Pace bowler Mohammed Saifuddin combined with Shakib to rattle Australia with twin strikes in one over to send back Alex Carey and Moises Henriques.

Shakib wiped off the tail with the wickets of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa with nine of the 11 batsmen getting scores in single digits.

Earlier Mohammad Naim made 23 in Bangladesh's 122 for eight after electing to bat.

Dan Christian and Nathan Ellis took two wickets each.

Bangladesh had secured their first series win over Australia after winning the opening three matches.