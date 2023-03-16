European Leagues concerned by FIFA's changes to tournament formats

Sports

Reuters
16 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:57 pm

Related News

European Leagues concerned by FIFA's changes to tournament formats

European Leagues added that they are cooperating with the World Leagues Forum to decide on further steps to take in response to FIFA's decisions.

Reuters
16 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The European Leagues are concerned by FIFA's decisions to introduce a new 32-team Club World Cup and to extend the 2026 World Cup to 104 matches, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of its Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, FIFA said on Tuesday that 48 teams will play in the next World Cup and that there will be 32 teams in the Club World Cup to be played every four years from June 2025.

"European Leagues are concerned about the announcements made yesterday by FIFA Council," said the association which represents more than 1,000 clubs in 37 professional leagues in Europe.

"All these decisions were taken by FIFA in a unilateral way and without any consultation process with many of the football stakeholders and leagues. Unfortunately, this became a habit in recent years."

European Leagues added that they are cooperating with the World Leagues Forum to decide on further steps to take in response to FIFA's decisions.

Spain's La Liga said on Wednesday that FIFA has shown "complete disregard" for the importance of national competitions and that the world governing body "continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions regarding the football calendar".

Football

fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

5h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

5h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

6h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

3h | Corporate Talks
What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

4h | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

21h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March