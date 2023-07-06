Enrique replaces Galtier as PSG manager

Sports

Reuters
06 July, 2023
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 03:32 am

Enrique replaces Galtier as PSG manager

Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship. 

Enrique replaces Galtier as PSG manager

Paris St Germain have appointed former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique as their new manager on a two-year contract after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Christophe Galtier earlier on Wednesday.

Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship. 

He left the national team after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in the last-16.

