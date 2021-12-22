England's Archer ruled out until summer after second elbow surgery

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out until the summer after undergoing a second operation on his injured right elbow, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Archer said in August that he hoped to be fit for the test series against the West Indies in March 2022 after being ruled out of this year's T20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The 26-year-old underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London," the ECB said in a statement.

"The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow.

"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series."

Barbados-born Archer last played for England against India in a T20 match in March.

