Archer won't play Test cricket until at least 2025: Key

Sports

AFP
05 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:22 pm

Related News

Archer won't play Test cricket until at least 2025: Key

The 29-year-old fast bowler has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of a persistent elbow injury.

AFP
05 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:22 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket again until 2025 at the earliest but the T20 World Cup is a realistic goal for the paceman, according to England cricket chief Rob Key.

The 29-year-old fast bowler has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of a persistent elbow injury.

The T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States starts on June 1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The whole plan with Jofra is he is going to play white-ball cricket this summer," Key, who is managing director of England men's cricket, told Sky Sports.

"Then hopefully next summer when we play India then the Ashes (in Australia) we get him back for Test cricket."

Archer bowled the super over when England beat New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.

But his career has since been blighted by injuries and he missed the whole of last year's home season with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The Sussex bowler, who signed a two-year central contract with England in October, last played a Test in February 2021.

"Jofra's been out at Sussex's pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well," said Key.

Cricket

Jofra Archer / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

13h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

13h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

4h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

5h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1d | Videos
Paradise of Tulip

Paradise of Tulip

1h | Videos