Archer won't play Test cricket until at least 2025: Key

Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket again until 2025 at the earliest but the T20 World Cup is a realistic goal for the paceman, according to England cricket chief Rob Key.

The 29-year-old fast bowler has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of a persistent elbow injury.

The T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States starts on June 1.

"The whole plan with Jofra is he is going to play white-ball cricket this summer," Key, who is managing director of England men's cricket, told Sky Sports.

"Then hopefully next summer when we play India then the Ashes (in Australia) we get him back for Test cricket."

Archer bowled the super over when England beat New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.

But his career has since been blighted by injuries and he missed the whole of last year's home season with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The Sussex bowler, who signed a two-year central contract with England in October, last played a Test in February 2021.

"Jofra's been out at Sussex's pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well," said Key.