England rest Root ahead of World Cup, Kohler-Cadmore called up for Ireland ODIs

Sports

Reuters
21 September, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 04:06 pm

Joe Root is being rested for the remainder of England's One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore replacing the former captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

"In preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India starting next month, Yorkshire and England men's batter Joe Root is to be rested for the remaining matches in the ODI series against Ireland," ECB said in a statement.

"The national selectors have added Somerset batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore to bolster the England ODI squad."

Kohler-Cadmore, who plays for Somerset, will join the England set-up after the conclusion of the County Championship match against Kent, the ECB added.

The second ODI in the three-match series will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. The first match at Headingley on Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

