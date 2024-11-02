Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar still out

Sports

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:20 pm

Related News

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar still out

Brazil's top scorer Neymar will remain on the sidelines for his country after returning from a long-term knee injury in Al-Hilal's 5-4 win over Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League last week.

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:20 pm
Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil&#039;s squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar still out

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Barcelona winger Raphinha lead Brazil's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers, while Neymar was left out of the team named by coach Dorival Jr on Friday.

Raphinha has been one of Barca's standout performers in the first half of the season and is coming off the back of a goal in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid and a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Vinicius Jr will return to international action after missing last month's qualifiers with a neck injury, while Real Madrid team mate Endrick was left out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brazil, who are fourth in the South American standings with 16 points, six behind leaders Argentina, play at Venezuela on Nov. 14 before hosting Uruguay five days later.

"I think we are in a process of evolution, but it's not ideal yet," Dorival told reporters.

"We're going to fluctuate a bit more until we find consistency. But we are finding a way and I hope that happens in the next few games so we can be in a better position next year.

"I don't pay too much attention to the first results. God willing, we will get results to get closer to the leaders.

Squad;

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Abner (Olympique Lyonnais), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Murilo (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Raphinha (Barcelona)

Strikers: Estevao (Palmeiras), Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Savinho (Manchester City)

Football

Vinicius Jr / Raphinha / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

15h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

18h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

20h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

10m | Videos
Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

21h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

16h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

20h | Videos