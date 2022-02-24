Domingo to journalists: 'I can’t understand anything you write most of the time'

There was a lot of speculation regarding Domingo's future with the Bangladesh team after a poor T20 World Cup campaign. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to have him till the upcoming South Africa tour. In the pre-match press conference today, he was asked whether he would be able to keep his job until that point. Domingo somewhat lost his cool after the question. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said that what others say or write about him is not important to him. Most importantly, he most of the time 'doesn't understand' what the journalists write about him. 

There was a lot of speculation regarding Domingo's future with the Bangladesh team after a poor T20 World Cup campaign. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to have him till the upcoming South Africa tour. In the pre-match press conference today, he was asked whether he would be able to keep his job until that point. Domingo somewhat lost his cool after the question. 

"You must ask the BCB. If I weren't a confident coach, I wouldn't be coaching an international team. Whatever the media or public say, for me, I don't want to sound rude, but it is not that important. You can write what you want about me and the players, it is important that I keep that noise away from the players. If I get affected by it, I can't expect my players to not be affected by it," said the head coach. 

"I can't understand anything you write most of the time, so it is not that important for me," he added.

Domingo had to answer the questions regarding the roles of the batting coach Jamie Siddons and team director Khaled Mahmud. 

"He [Siddons] is an experienced coach who has worked all around the world. He knows the system. He probably knows these players better than I do. He has been here before. It is good to have him on board. He will bring a lot of experience to our coaching staff," Domingo remarked.

"For me, the team director is very much a link between me and the board members. Communicate what's happening. Communicate what we are thinking about selection. I got enough on my plate to talk to directors about what the line-up is going to be, what the toss is going to do. I don't want to be focusing on that. Great to have Chacha there. He can feed all that information and take the stress away from me," he mentioned.

