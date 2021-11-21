Djokovic remains non-committal about Australian Open participation

Sports

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 08:16 pm

Related News

Djokovic remains non-committal about Australian Open participation

Djokovic, who has declined to say publicly if he has been vaccinated, is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Reuters
21 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 08:16 pm
Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 30, 2020 Serbia&#039;s Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy&#039;s Lorenzo Sonego. Reuters
Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 30, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Reuters

Novak Djokovic said he has not yet decided whether he would compete at January's Australian Open after organisers confirmed that all players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event.

"We'll see. We'll have to wait and see," world number one Djokovic told reporter after his semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Saturday.

Djokovic, who has declined to say publicly if he has been vaccinated, is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Australian Open, which he has won nine times, is seen as a golden opportunity for him to take the lead over his rivals.

Nadal confirmed he would play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer, who like the Spaniard is also fully vaccinated, will miss the tournament as he recovers from another knee surgery.

Australia Open chief Craig Tiley's announcement brought to a conclusion months of negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government, which had insisted throughout that everybody at Melbourne Park would need to be vaccinated. 

Zverev said players need to respect that decision.

"We are visiting another country. This is not about tennis," he said after defeating Djokovic to advance to Sunday's ATP Finals championship match.

"This is about the virus that is going on. We need to follow the rules and follow the guidelines. I hope he's able to play."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  