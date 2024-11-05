Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

Sports

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

The 37-year-old Serbian also withdrew from the Paris Masters, which was won by world number two Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:32 pm
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals due to an injury, the record 24-times Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who won his first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August, won last year's ATP Finals title by defeating twice major winner Jannik Sinner in the final.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic posted on his Instagram Story.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

Sinner, Zverev, four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz have booked their spots at the ATP Finals, which will be held from Nov. 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

Others

Novak Djokovic / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

23m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

58m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos