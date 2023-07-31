Dinesh Karthik mocks Bangladesh after snake enters field during Shakib's Lanka Premier League match

The 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) commenced with much excitement and anticipation, but the second match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura witnessed an unexpected interruption that made headlines around the world. A snake found its way onto the field, bringing the game to a halt. The incident caught the attention of Indian cricketer and commentator, Dinesh Karthik, who tweeted about the snake's appearance. This unusual interruption in the LPL not only created a buzz on social media but also drew comparisons to a similar incident in India last year.

The Lanka Premier League is a prestigious T20 cricket tournament held in Sri Lanka, attracting both local and international players. The second match of the doubleheader between Shakib Al Hasan's Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura saw some exciting moments, with Dambulla Aura needing 55 runs in 30 balls to secure victory. However, an unexpected visitor in the form of a snake made its appearance on the field during the second innings, halting the proceedings.

The players, officials, and fans were left surprised as the snake briefly disrupted the match. Ground staff members swiftly handled the situation, ensuring the safety of everyone involved, and play resumed after the incident. The interruption sparked discussions about the measures taken to prevent such occurrences in the future and added a unique twist to the tournament.

Indian cricketer and commentator, Dinesh Karthik, took to Twitter to share his amusement about the snake's appearance. In his tweet, he referred to the snake as the "naagin" and mockingly questioned if it had come all the way from Bangladesh, referring to the Naagin celebration performed by the Bangladesh cricket team during the Nidahas Trophy in 2018.

The naagin is back



I thought it was in Bangladesh 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#naagindance#nidahastrophy https://t.co/hwn6zcOxqy— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023

The comparison drew attention to the cultural references and banter often seen in the cricketing world.

Dinesh Karthik's tweet quickly garnered attention, with fans joining in and sharing their own remarks about the unexpected interruption.

Interestingly, this was not the first time that a snake had interrupted a cricket match. In India, during the second T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a similar incident occurred when a snake slithered onto the field during the Indian innings. The play was halted while groundsmen carefully removed the snake, causing a delay of approximately 20 minutes. Later, during South Africa's run-chase, one of the floodlight towers went off, adding to the unusual interruptions in the match.