De Kock smashes back-to-back hundreds in World Cup

South Africa opening batter Quinton de Kock made his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday in the group game against five-time champions Australia.

The 30-year-old reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa's opening win over Sri Lanka.

He got out on 109 off 106 which included eight fours and five sixes.

De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.