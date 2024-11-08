Ronaldo set to leave Al Nassr, possible return to Europe ruled out

Ronaldo set to leave Al Nassr, possible return to Europe ruled out

Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to win a title. This season, he has appeared in 14 matches, scoring 10 goals and bagging three assists.

Ronaldo set to leave Al Nassr, possible return to Europe ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, shocked the world.

Considered to be among the greatest-ever footballers in history, Ronaldo signed a contract where he would earn 200 million Euros per year, including a guaranteed salary of 90 million Euros, with commercial and sponsorship deals bringing his total annual salary to 200 million.

But now it looks like Ronaldo could be on his way out of Al Nassr, and rival club Al Hilal has been touted as a possible destination.

According to reports, Al Hilal are considering acquiring Ronaldo, as replacement for Neymar, who has been struggling with injuries, and is also rumoured to join Inter Miami in the upcoming transfer window.

The move could happen in the winter transfer window, and Al Hilal are hoping to wrap up the deal in January.

Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to win a title.

This season, he has appeared in 14 matches, scoring 10 goals and bagging three assists.

Many football fans will also be hopeful of him moving to Europe, with one last chance to witness him play at the Champions League before retirement.

His last club in Europe was Manchester United, whom he joined in 2021 for a second stint.

But it ended unceremoniously as Ronaldo fell out of favour with then-head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal star gave a controversial interview to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where criticised the club's hierarchy and Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Neymar's Saudi Arabia adventure hasn't gone according to plan.

Al Hilal reportedly paid PSG 90 million Euros on August 15, 2023.

He is also reportedly earning 150 million Euros a year with the club.

But the Brazilian has been constantly injured, and has barely featured for the club.

The Brazilian has also become a victim of criticism in Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal fans pointing out his unavailability since joining the club.

